Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an Edinburgh bank.

The incident happened at a TSB bank in Clerk Street at about 13:30 on Monday.

The suspect is of heavy build, with tanned skin, 6ft to 6ft 2in tall and aged between 50 and 60 years old. He possibly spoke with a Russian accent.

He was wearing a black furry hat, a black coat with buttons up the front, black leather shoes and a brightly-coloured scarf. Police are appealing for witnesses.