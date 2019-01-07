Police investigate attempted bank robbery in Edinburgh
- 7 January 2019
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an Edinburgh bank.
The incident happened at a TSB bank in Clerk Street at about 13:30 on Monday.
The suspect is of heavy build, with tanned skin, 6ft to 6ft 2in tall and aged between 50 and 60 years old. He possibly spoke with a Russian accent.
He was wearing a black furry hat, a black coat with buttons up the front, black leather shoes and a brightly-coloured scarf. Police are appealing for witnesses.