Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man's body found in Morrisons supermarket toilets in Granton

  • 7 January 2019
Morrisons store in Granton Image copyright Google

A man's body has been found in the toilets area of a supermarket in Edinburgh.

The discovery at the Morrisons store in Granton was made at about 12:00.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the death was being treated as unexplained, but the circumstances "are not believed to be suspicious".

Officers remain at the scene and a police report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Related Topics