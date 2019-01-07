Man's body found in Morrisons supermarket toilets in Granton
- 7 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man's body has been found in the toilets area of a supermarket in Edinburgh.
The discovery at the Morrisons store in Granton was made at about 12:00.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the death was being treated as unexplained, but the circumstances "are not believed to be suspicious".
Officers remain at the scene and a police report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.