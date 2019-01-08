Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with head and facial injuries near the Clachan Pub in Weavers Lane

A 35-year-old man has been charged following a serious assault in Whitburn, West Lothian.

It follows the discovery of a 28-year-old man with head and facial injuries in Weavers Lane, near the Clachan pub, at about 19:30 on Saturday.

The man was taken to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

The 35-year-old was due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court. A 39-year-old woman arrested over the incident has been released without charge.