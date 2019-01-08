Five people have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a car and went down an embankment in West Lothian.

The incident, on the B792 Torphichen Road in Bathgate, was reported at about 12:55.

The road has been closed and will be shut for the rest of the day.

Three of the injured were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and two others to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been revealed.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 12.48pm today to attend an incident in Bathgate.

"We dispatched three ambulances, two Paramedic Response Units, our special operations team, two specialist paramedics, a patient transport vehicle, an air ambulance, our emergency medical retrieval service team and the Medic 1 medical team to the scene.

"We transported three patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and two patients to Forth Valley Royal Hospital."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the road would remain closed "as emergency services work to establish the extent of any injuries and determine the full circumstances surrounding this collision".