Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption Images from Traffic Scotland showed one car had overturned onto its roof.

A car has overturned after a two-vehicle crash on the M90 near Edinburgh.

Police and road recovery crews were called to Junction 1 Scotstoun, which is close to the Queensferry Crossing, at about 07:37 on Wednesday following the collision.

Queues of traffic formed as the vehicle wreckage blocked all southbound lanes on the major route.

The route was later cleared and reopened around 08:40.

Police confirmed that while casualties were being checked over, there did not appear to be any serious injuries.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Two cars have crashed just near the Queensferry Crossing, which was reported at 07:37.

"Police are in attendance."