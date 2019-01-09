Car overturns on M90 near Edinburgh after two-vehicle smash
A car has overturned after a two-vehicle crash on the M90 near Edinburgh.
Police and road recovery crews were called to Junction 1 Scotstoun, which is close to the Queensferry Crossing, at about 07:37 on Wednesday following the collision.
Queues of traffic formed as the vehicle wreckage blocked all southbound lanes on the major route.
The route was later cleared and reopened around 08:40.
Police confirmed that while casualties were being checked over, there did not appear to be any serious injuries.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Two cars have crashed just near the Queensferry Crossing, which was reported at 07:37.
"Police are in attendance."