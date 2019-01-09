Image copyright Google

A fifth person is due in court after a man was seriously injured in a Hogmanay disturbance in East Lothian.

Four teenagers have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after the incident in Musselburgh on 31 December.

Police were called to Delta Drive at 23:00 following reports of a large scale disturbance.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated for serious head and facial injuries before later being released.

Attempted murder

Aaron Thomson, 19, Jayson Dodds, 18, and two male youths aged 16 and 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

They were charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

None of them made a plea. Mr Thomson and the 16-year-old were remanded in custody while the other two were granted bail.

A 21-year-old man is due at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Det Ch Insp Paul Batten said: "Our thanks go to the local community for their support of our inquiries and response to appeals for information.

"We are still conducting inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident."