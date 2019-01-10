Image caption Louise Tiffney was 43 when she went missing in May 2002

A man who was acquitted of murdering his mother is opposing an attempt to place him on trial a second time.

Sean Flynn, 35, was cleared by a jury in 2005 after being accused of killing his mother Louise Tiffney, who went missing in Edinburgh in 2002.

Her remains were found in Longniddry, East Lothian, in April 2017.

The Crown Office has applied under double jeopardy legislation to have Mr Flynn's acquittal set aside and a fresh prosecution brought.

At a procedural hearing on Thursday, Mr Flynn's lawyers said he was opposing the application.

A further hearing will take place in March.