Image copyright Google

An 89-year-old has died after being knocked down crossing a road in Edinburgh.

The man was hit by a black Renault Trafic van on Leith Walk near its junction with Crown Street at about 17:00 on Thursday.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died later that evening.

Insp Roger Park, of Police Scotland, appealed for help from witnesses and people with dashcam footage.

He said: "This tragic incident happened during rush hour in an incredibly busy part of the capital and I'm keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it but has not yet spoken to police.

"I'd also ask for anyone who may have dashcam footage that may show the collision to please come forward.

"I would like to thank the travelling public for their support and patience whilst the road was closed at this peak period to enable medical assistance to be provided to the elderly gentleman, and to allow us to fully examine the scene."