Image copyright Police SCotland

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh.

It happened near St Cuthbert's Church on the corner of Princes Street and Lothian Road at about 04:30 on Sunday.

Detectives believe the man may be able to help the investigation and are appealing for information from anyone who recognises him.

He is white, 20 years old, of slim build, with short light coloured hair and is clean shaven.

He was wearing a dark bomber style jacket and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Det Insp Donnie Macleod said: "This has understandably been a very distressing incident for the victim involved and we have been conducting a number of inquiries since then.

"The man pictured is believed to be of significance to our investigation, and we would urge anyone who recognises him to come forward as soon as possible."