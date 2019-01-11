Image copyright Google

A sixth person has appeared in court charged with an attempted murder after a man was seriously injured in a Hogmanay disturbance in East Lothian.

Four teenagers and a 21-year-old have already been charged with the same offence following the incident in Musselburgh on 31 December.

Police were called to Delta Drive at 23:00 following reports of a large-scale disturbance.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head and facial injuries.

'Danger of life'

Dillin Armstrong, 25, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday in connection with the incident.

Dean Riding, 21, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Mr Riding, of Tranent, was charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

Aaron Thomson, 19, Jayson Dodds, 18, and two male youths aged 16 and 17 who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday where they were charged with the same offences.

None of them made a plea. Mr Riding, Mr Thomson and the 16-year-old were remanded in custody while the other two were granted bail.