Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The body of 47-year-old Alan Glancy was discovered in a flat in Port Hamilton

A man has been jailed for 11 years for killing a man in an Edinburgh flat.

Paul Ness, 46, admitted the culpable homicide of Alan Glancy, 47, whose body was found at his home in Port Hamilton in Fountainbridge on 1 February last year.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Ness was told he would also serve four years on licence when he is released from prison.

Mr Glancy died on 10 January 2018 from a stab wound to his leg.

Lord Woolman said: "No one knows what happened during the course of the fatal incident.

"On your account, there was an argument, Mr Glancy produced a knife, you took it from him, and in a moment of anger stabbed him.

"You did not, however, tell anyone about the incident. You left your friend bleeding in his flat. His body was not found for 22 days.

"You initially denied to the police that you had any knowledge of what had happened. When these proceedings were raised, you lodged a notice of incrimination blaming someone else."

It is Ness' second conviction for culpable homicide. In 1996 he received a seven-year sentence for killing a fellow prison inmate.