Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man jailed for ordering gun on dark web

  • 14 January 2019
David Mitchell Image copyright Police Scotland

An Edinburgh man has been jailed for five years for ordering a handgun and ammunition using the dark web.

US border agents spotted the weapon concealed within a package addressed to 48-year-old David Mitchell at his office in Dunfermline, Fife.

An operation by the Organised Crime Partnership in Scotland saw him being placed under surveillance while a dummy package was sent instead.

Mitchell was then arrested following a search of his Edinburgh home.

He admitted firearms charges at the High Court in Edinburgh last December.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites