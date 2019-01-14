Man jailed for ordering gun on dark web

Image copyright Police Scotland

An Edinburgh man has been jailed for five years for ordering a handgun and ammunition using the dark web.

US border agents spotted the weapon concealed within a package addressed to 48-year-old David Mitchell at his office in Dunfermline, Fife.

An operation by the Organised Crime Partnership in Scotland saw him being placed under surveillance while a dummy package was sent instead.

Mitchell was then arrested following a search of his Edinburgh home.

He admitted firearms charges at the High Court in Edinburgh last December.