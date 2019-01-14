Image copyright Google

A man has died at an Edinburgh city centre bank after becoming unwell.

Emergency services were called to the Barclays branch in Princes Street at about 10:45.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. The man's death is being treated as unexplained and a report is being sent to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police are investigating following the death of a man at a bank."