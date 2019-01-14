Edinburgh Airport sets new record

Edinburgh Airport has recorded the busiest year ever for a Scottish airport.

More than 14.3 million passengers walked through its doors during 2018 - a rise of 6.5% on the previous year.

The figures were boosted by a 9.5% increase in international passenger numbers, as well as domestic growth of 1.9%.

Last year, 23 new routes were launched at the airport, with 11 new services to follow in 2019.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: "We're delighted to deliver yet another record year for a Scottish airport which highlights the incredible appetite there is for travel to and from Scotland.

"From the Middle East to the Far East, and Europe to America, we offer more than 150 destinations from Edinburgh and it's that variety of choice which is driving our growth."