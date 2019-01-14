Image caption Mr Scott was last seen in a pub in Leith on Tuesday 11 December

The body of a man found in the Water of Leith was that of missing pensioner William Scott, police have confirmed.

Mr Scott, 90, was reported missing on Tuesday, 11 December, from the Chesser area of Edinburgh.

His body was found on Friday, 4 January, in the Water of Leith near to Victoria Bridge at Leith Docks.

Police Scotland said his death was not being treated as suspicious and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Ch Insp Jordana Emerson, of Police Scotland, said: "William's family has shown considerable bravery and composure throughout this harrowing time and our thoughts are with them as they come to terms with their loss.

"I would like to thank those members of the public and media who assisted in our search, their support was very much appreciated.

"We are supporting William's family and will continue to work with them and offer assistance as required."