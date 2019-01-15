Image copyright Google

Construction workers have returned to the St James Centre building site in Edinburgh following an evacuation after old ammunition was dug up.

Police, who were called at 13:40, erected a cordon at Elder Street and Multress Walk.

The £850m project at the site, at the east end of the city centre, is due for completion due by 2020.

Work began in late 2016 to demolish the concrete complex often branded Edinburgh's ugliest building.

It is understood the ammunition dates back to pre 20th Century.

The streets have now reopened.