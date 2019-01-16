Image copyright Google Image caption The BMW was chased on the A703 Edinburgh Road

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a police chase in the Borders ended in a five-car crash.

Police responded to reports of a housebreaking incident in Peebles and signalled to stop a blue BMW 1 series at about 18:05 on Wednesday.

Officers started a pursuit by car before the BMW collided with four other vehicles on the A703 Edinburgh Road.

Police Scotland confirmed no one was seriously hurt and that inquiries were continuing.

The road was closed in both directions between the A701 Leadburn junction southbound and northbound at the junction with the A72.