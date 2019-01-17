Image caption The A720 has been closed in both directions between the Sheriffhall and Gilmerton junctions

A man's body has been found on the central reservation of the Edinburgh city bypass near to the Sheriffhall roundabout.

Drivers raised the alarm after spotting the body on the A720 at 08:20.

Police said the road between the Sheriffhall and Gilmerton junctions was likely to remain closed in both directions for some time.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained.

Detectives are at the scene along with officers from the road policing department.

Police Scotland said the man's identity would not be released until his next of kin had been informed.