A "privileged" university student who carried out a callous sex attack on a teenager has been jailed for three years.

Felix Beck, 22, choked the 18-year-old and left her bruised and bleeding after she invited him to her room.

Edinburgh University student Beck later sent her a series of offensive texts.

Judge Lord Uist told him: "The way you treated your victim both during and after your violent attack was callous and disgraceful."

Beck was placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Lord Uist said: "You come from a comfortable, indeed privileged, background and are in the fourth year of your studies.

"You have only yourself to blame for the situation in which you now find yourself, which arises out of the lifestyle you were leading and your sense of sexual entitlement and arrogance."

Switch universities

The High Court in Aberdeen had heard how the victim agreed to meet Beck after they met online.

The woman told police that she and Beck went to her room and they were kissing when she told him "to take control" as she did not want to feel awkward.

She said that the sexual contact became non-consensual when he started choking her and she told him to calm down.

The woman now suffers from PTSD and had to switch universities to complete her studies.

Beck claimed the sexual contact was consensual, but was found guilty of sexual assault by a jury.

He was cleared of two charges of raping another woman before the attack, which took place in October 2016.