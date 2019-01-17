Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Potentially hazardous items found at flat in Edinburgh

  • 17 January 2019
Colonsay Place Pic: Alan Harcus

Potentially hazardous items have been found by police during a search of a flat in Edinburgh.

Residents have been evacuated from Colonsay Place and police have called bomb disposal experts.

As a precaution, emergency services remain in attendance.

