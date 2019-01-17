Potentially hazardous items found at flat in Edinburgh
- 17 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Potentially hazardous items have been found by police during a search of a flat in Edinburgh.
Residents have been evacuated from Colonsay Place and police have called bomb disposal experts.
As a precaution, emergency services remain in attendance.