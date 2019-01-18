Image copyright Facebook Image caption The dead man has been named locally as Craig Bruce

A company has confirmed that one of its delivery vans was involved in an accident on the Edinburgh city bypass, before a man's body was discovered.

The dairy firm Muller said it was providing support to the police investigation and expressed condolences to the man's family.

He has been named locally as Craig Bruce. His body was found near the Sheriffhall roundabout on Thursday.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A Muller spokesman said: "We can confirm that one of our delivery drivers was involved in a road traffic incident on the A720.

"We are offering Police Scotland our full support with their investigations and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased."

In a statement issued on Thursday, Det Insp Keith MacKay appealed for anyone who was on the Edinburgh city bypass between 00:00 and 02:00 on Thursday or who had dash-cam footage to get in contact.