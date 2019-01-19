Two teenagers reported over 'drugs' incident at school
- 19 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A boy and a girl, both aged 13, have been charged in connection with an alleged drugs incident at a school in Fife.
Emergency services were called to Dunfermline High School and four pupils were taken to Victoria Hospital, in Kirkcaldy.
Six others were treated at the scene at lunchtime on Friday.
Police Scotland confirmed the teenagers will be referred to the Children's Reporter.