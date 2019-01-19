Image caption The alarm was raised at Dunfermline High School at lunchtime on Friday

A boy and a girl, both aged 13, have been charged in connection with an alleged drugs incident at a school in Fife.

Emergency services were called to Dunfermline High School and four pupils were taken to Victoria Hospital, in Kirkcaldy.

Six others were treated at the scene at lunchtime on Friday.

Police Scotland confirmed the teenagers will be referred to the Children's Reporter.