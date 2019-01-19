Image copyright Facebook Image caption Craig Bruce was found dead at the scene

Police investigating the death of a man on the Edinburgh City Bypass want to speak to two lorry drivers.

Craig Bruce, 37, from Bilston, was found dead near the Sheriffhall roundabout at about 08:20 on Thursday.

On Friday dairy firm Muller confirmed one of its delivery vans was involved in an accident on the A720 hours before the discovery.

The white and black Fiat Ducato was subsequently overtaken by two HGVs, prior to the Straiton junction.

Image caption The body was found near Sheriffhall roundabout

Sgt Ross Drummond said: "We're particularly eager to trace two lorry drivers who were travelling westbound between Sheriffhall and the Straiton junction at around 1am, and who may be witnesses in our inquiries.

"I'd again ask anyone who was travelling on the city bypass overnight on Wednesday into Thursday morning, and who may have information or dashcam footage that can assist our investigation, to get in touch and provide this at their earliest opportunity."

Muller said it was providing support to the police investigation and expressed condolences to the family of Mr Bruce.