A 33-year-old woman has been robbed as she withdrew money from a cash machine in Edinburgh.

The attack took place at about 17:55 on Saturday near a branch of Scotmid on Restalrig Road South.

The woman was approached by one of two men who had been standing nearby.

He threatened her before stealing cash from her. He then ran off in the direction of Sleigh Drive and the second man also ran in the same direction.

Police said both men were white, 5ft 9in to 10in tall, of slim to medium build and wearing dark clothing.

The first man had his lower face covered and was wearing bright white trainers. The second man had white flashes on his shoes and wore dark brown or tan-coloured gloves.

Det Sgt Iona Cory said: "This was a despicable incident which saw a woman on her own targeted as she withdrew money from a cashpoint.

"This is being treated with the utmost seriousness and a robust investigation is currently under way to trace these men, supported by local officers who will be conducting increased high visibility patrols in this area for the coming days.

"The area was busy with pedestrians and motorists at the time and, as part of our ongoing inquiries, I'd ask anyone who may have witnessed this, anyone who may have seen the men in the area or any motorists who captured them on dashcam footage, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."