Woman sexually assaulted in Edinburgh's Royal Terrace Gardens
- 21 January 2019
A 30-year-old woman has been the victim of a sexual assault in Royal Terrace Gardens in Edinburgh.
The attack was reported to police at about 03:30.
A section of the gardens has been cordoned off as officers continue their investigation.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing."