About 40 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an energy plant in East Lothian.

Crews were called to the Viridor Energy Recovery Facility in Dunbar at 02:36.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said 300 tonnes of waste was alight at the plant and two lines of hose were being used against the flames.

The SFRS issued a statement at 08:00 warning people that a "large plume of smoke will be visible from a distance".