Image copyright Police handout/Google Image caption Darran Everett's body was discovered in Musselburgh harbour

Police Scotland failed to properly record concern for a vulnerable man who went missing and was later found dead, the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) has said.

Darran Everett's body was discovered on the beach near Musselburgh harbour on 13 October 2017.

He had been in police custody on 10 and 11 October after causing a disturbance at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

His partner later reported him missing and expressed concern for his welfare.

The 25-year-old's brother also contacted officers to report his concerns.

It was only at this point that a "report for concern" was actioned.

'Feeling suicidal'

The description of Mr Everett provided by his family later resulted in his body being identified.

The Pirc investigation found he had initially been taken to St Leonard's Police Station in Edinburgh after being arrested.

Mr Everett told police staff that he was feeling suicidal and a Vulnerability Assessment Form was filled out. He appeared at court on 11 October and was released on bail.

The 25-year-old returned to his partner's flat on 12 October and was last seen at 19:00 before going out.

Image caption Mr Everett was arrested after causing a disturbance at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

His partner phoned police at 23:16 when he failed to return and asked if he was in custody. She was told that he had not been arrested and she did not report him missing at that time.

The following morning, she phoned police again and told them Mr Everett had gone missing the previous day and she thought he might be in custody.

A check of the National Custody Database showed he had been in custody earlier in the week and the custody sergeant advised the call handler that he may have been remanded in prison.

The call handler in turn relayed this information to Mr Everett's partner and advised her to contact his solicitor. He also incorrectly told her that Mr Everett was safe and well.

Mr Everett's solicitor was later able to confirm that he was not in prison.

His body was discovered by a member of the public near Musselburgh harbour on 13 October and he was taken to Edinburgh City Mortuary.

No recommendations

Despite the fact that a distinctive tattoo was noted on his right abdomen, inquiries made by Police Scotland at that time failed to identify him.

He was later identified after the design of the tattoo was confirmed by his brother.

Pirc's report found that Police Scotland failed to properly record a report for concern.

Custody staff did not correctly complete the G4S Personal Escort Record form to highlight that Mr Everett was suicidal or at risk of self-harm.

This should have been done before his transfer into the care of G4S Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services.

Following the incident, Police Scotland said it had reviewed its process for dealing with calls about people in custody.

The force said it had also circulated a revised process to service centre staff nationally.

No recommendations were made by Pirc.