Clothing and jewellery worth £70,000 were stolen during a series of raids on shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Police said they have recovered a getaway car used in the break-ins on Wednesday and Thursday.

The thieves used an Audi stolen from a house in Buckstone Loan, Edinburgh, on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Detectives said it was found abandoned in Ratho early on Thursday morning, when three men were seen leaving the vehicle.

Shops in Edinburgh were targeted between 05:15 and 06:15 on Wednesday.

A total of £10,000 worth of stock was taken from the Fort Kinnaird branch of JD Sports, and clothing worth £15,000 was stolen from Gant on George Street.

Clarkson jewellers in West Bow estimate that £10,000 worth of jewellery was taken.

The Audi was also used at a break-in at Glasgow's Fort shopping centre early on Thursday morning.

Police said designer jackets worth about £35,000 were taken from Tessuti.

The car was recovered at 03:30 on Thursday.

Det Insp Bob Campbell, of Police Scotland, said the car would be returned to its owner after their investigations were finished.