Image caption Campaigners gather outside the Scottish Parliament after the sit-in protest.

About 40 people have held a sit-in protest about global warming at the Scottish Parliament.

The protesters were taking part in a public tour of the parliament's main chamber but then refused to leave.

Dozens of police officers attended the hour-long peaceful protest and campaigners left when asked to do so by police.

No arrests were made and parliament was not sitting at the time of the protest.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: "Around 40 individuals on a free public tour refused to leave the chamber for approximately 60 minutes before leaving peacefully at 1.30pm.

"The public tour route takes in the debating chamber when parliament is not sitting.

"There was no impact on parliamentary business."

Robert Alcock, of the Extinction Rebellion group - which staged the sit-in protest and a further demonstration outside parliament - said it was to "draw attention to the climate emergency" and what the campaigners describe as the deficiencies of new climate change legislation which is to be discussed by MSPs later this year.

It was believed to be the first protest of its kind at the parliament building.