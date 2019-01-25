Image copyright SNS Image caption Raith Rovers said four areas of the playing surface were damaged

Two teenagers have been charged after flares were set off and thrown onto the pitch during a match between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.

The incident happened during the second half of the Scottish Cup tie at Stark's Park Stadium on Saturday 19 January.

The arrested pair, both aged 16, are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Police Scotland said officers were "continuing to follow positive lines of inquiry in relation to this matter".

After the match, Raith Rovers issued a statment saying the flares caused damage to "four separate areas" of the Stark's Park surface.

'Seeking compensation'

The Kirkcaldy club said they intended to ban those involved and seek compensation.

Insp Jane Combe, Fife Division's event commander for the match, said: "Pyrotechnics of any kind at football matches are extremely dangerous and can cause significant life-changing injuries for those carrying them.

"Two arrests have now been made. However, with the full assistance of Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic Football Club, as well as some fans who have come forward, we continue to investigate this matter thoroughly.

"I would urge anyone with information in relation to this investigation, or if you were involved, to contact police immediately."