Image copyright Facebook/Ashley Wood Image caption A car crashed into the front of the Home Bargains store in Bathgate

A car crashed into the front of a Home Bargains store in West Lothian.

The white Fiat smashed into the storefront after a two-car collision in the retail park in Whitburn Road, Bathgate, just after 14:00 on Saturday.

The driver of the Fiat is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said they had attended the incident after a call at 14:14 to assist police and the ambulance service with scene safety.