Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was approached by a man in Kirkland Road in Methil

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman on a piece of waste ground in Fife.

The 20-year-old victim was walking in Kirkland Road in Methil at about 20:00 on Tuesday when a man approached her and threatened her with a knife.

He forced her to an area of waste ground in nearby Laird Avenue, where she was sexually assaulted.

Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested and said investigations into the incident were continuing.