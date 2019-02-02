Image copyright @christophelamot

A woman who went to the aid of a dog after it fell into a frozen river in East Lothian has been rescued by emergency services.

She was helped off the ice on the River Tyne at Haddington by firefighters but the dog could not be saved.

Police said there were also reports of children playing on the frozen river.

Officers warned the public not to venture out onto the ice, as the current is still flowing beneath it and ice depth can be deceptive.

Image copyright @christophelamot Image caption Police said there were reports of children playing on the ice

On Friday night a 42-year-old man had to be rescued in Edinburgh, after slipping and breaking his leg during a walk on Arthur's Seat.

Emergency services were called including the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team as the man was close to the top of the 822ft peak.

Image copyright Tweed Valley MRT Image caption Bad weather meant the man had to be stretchered off the hill

A Coastguard helicopter arrived from Prestwick, but a heavy snowstorm forced it to land nearby at Holyrood High School.

The casualty had to be stretchered off the hill using specialist rope rescue equipment.