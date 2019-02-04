Image copyright Stewart Attwood Image caption Volunteers will use backpack-style vacuum cleaners as part of the deep clean

Industrial-sized freezers are being deployed at a Scottish stately home to help rid the property of moths.

Two 20ft-long (6.1m) freezers have been installed at the 17th Century Newhailes House, near Musselburgh, East Lothian.

Carpets, curtains, chairs and clothing at the house will be chilled to -35C (-31F) to destroy moth eggs and larvae.

Conservation staff and volunteers will then use specialist vacuum cleaners to deep clean the National Trust for Scotland attraction.

Mel Houston, from the National Trust for Scotland, said: "This is the biggest project that the National Trust for Scotland has ever undertaken to tackle a pest problem like this and protect the important collections at Newhailes.

Explosion in moth numbers

"In the last year moth numbers at Newhailes have exploded and we've seen a four-fold increase in how many we're finding.

"We're lucky to have been able to catch the problem at just the right time, when we're able to do something to control the moths before really serious damage is done.

"The deep freeze and deep clean gives us the confidence that we're killing off as many moths as we can.

"We'll never get rid of them completely but we'll be able to get down to the level where they can be controlled."

Image copyright MJ Richardson/Geograph Image caption Newhailes House is a 17th Century Palladian-style country house

Staff at the property first noticed a sharp rise in the "webbing clothes moth" or common clothes moth in 2016.

The fabric items will be wrapped in acid-free tissue paper before being placed in the freezers.

Newhailes House will remain open to the public, so visitors can observe the moth eradication work first hand.