'Large quantity' of tyres alight in Edinburgh's Leith
- 3 February 2019
A fire has broken out at Leith Docks in Edinburgh.
The fire service said a large quantity of tyres were alight.
A spokeswoman confirmed that one appliance was in attendance at Marine Esplanade.
She added that they were not aware of any injuries.