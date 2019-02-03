Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

'Large quantity' of tyres alight in Edinburgh's Leith

  • 3 February 2019
Leith Image copyright Gregor McIntyre

A fire has broken out at Leith Docks in Edinburgh.

The fire service said a large quantity of tyres were alight.

A spokeswoman confirmed that one appliance was in attendance at Marine Esplanade.

She added that they were not aware of any injuries.

