Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Michael Friel drove along the A1 in East Lothian before smashing into Meghan Ambrozevich-Blair's car

A truck driver who killed a vet student in a head-on crash after driving on the wrong side of the road has been jailed for more than three years.

Michael Friel, 57, performed a three-point turn on the A1 Edinburgh to Newcastle trunk road before smashing into Meghan Ambrozevich-Blair's car.

Meghan's fiancee rushed to her aid after he happened to be walking his dog close to the crash scene.

But a court heard the 26-year-old died from multiple injuries.

Meghan was later posthumously awarded a first-class honours degree in veterinary nursing from Edinburgh Napier University.

Friel admitted causing her death by driving dangerously on 9 December, 2016 on the road between the Spott and Thistly Cross roundabouts, near Dunbar, East Lothian.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

Image copyright Digby Brown Image caption Meghan Ambrozevich-Blair was posthumously awarded a first class degree in veterinary nursing

Lord Arthurson said the emotional victim impact statements from Meghan's relatives were amongst the "most eloquent" he had read in his legal career.

He told Friel: "Had she lived, with her first-class honours degree, she would have been well embarked upon her much cherished career path of veterinary nursing.

"Had she lived, many more thousands of pounds would doubtless have been raised for the charitable causes she supported so passionately."

Friel's QC had asked for him not to be jailed.

But the judge added: "I have concluded no sentence other than a custodial one would be appropriate."

Friel - who showed no emotion as he was lead to the cells - was also banned from the road for nine-and-a-half years.

'Acute stress reaction'

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said Meghan was driving from her home in Dunbar to her part-time job at 'Vets for Pets' in Loanhead, Midlothian when the crash took place.

Friel was delivering a Ford Transit tipper from Dunbar to Little Spott, in East Lothian.

A hearing in Edinburgh was earlier told Friel - who is of limited intelligence and has learning difficulties - lost his way and was suffering from an "acute stress reaction".

Friel was so stressed he turned round and was driving on the wrong side of the road when he smashed into Megan's car.

A firefighter spoke to Friel and he asked her: "When did this become a one way?"

Meghan's fiancee Scot Brading was walking his dog at a field beside the A1 at the time.

The 30-year-old became aware of a crash and raced to help.

It was only when he arrived on the scene, he was aware his wife-to-be was involved.

'Tragic case'

Friel, of Macmerry, East Lothian, pled guilty as he was due to stand trial for the crash.

Defence QC Murdo MacLeod said: "This is a tragic case and I would urge a non-custodial sentence.

"Meghan Ambrozevich-Blair was a shining light in the lives of her family and those privileged to have known her.

"Mr Friel has an IQ of 70 and associated mental health problems. They could hardly have more different backgrounds."

Mr MacLeod claimed that on the day of the crash Friel had been "bullied" by his brother John into driving the tipper lorry.

In the crash Friel suffered a broken back, a broken shoulder and a broken ankle.

Mr MacLeod added: "Mr Friel says he prays for Megan every night and is very, very sorry for what happened."

Lord Arthurson said the three-and-a-half year jail term would have been four years, but for the guilty plea.