Image copyright Colin McGinn Image caption The shop, on New Row, Tranent, was ram-raided on Friday morning by thieves

Police are investigating after a shop was ram-raided in a bid to steal a cash machine.

The Usave convenience store in Tranent, East Lothian, was targeted by thieves at about 02:40 on Friday morning.

The building was badly damaged in the attack but the thieves were unsuccessful and no money was taken.

Det Ch Insp Paul Batten, from Police Scotland, said the incident was being linked to the theft of two cars in West Calder earlier in the week.

"An attempt was made to steal the shop's ATM, resulting in significant damage to the property. However, no cash was stolen," he said.

"This incident is being linked to the theft of two Mitsubishi L200 pick-ups from a business premises in Harburn Head, West Calder sometime overnight between Sunday 3 and Monday 4 February.

"Detectives are currently following a positive line of inquiry in relation to these offences."