Image copyright @neillawson Image caption The fire service said six pumps were at the scene of the blaze

More than 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze in a science building at the University of St Andrews in Fife.

Six fire appliances were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised just before 17:00 on Sunday.

The building is in the North Haugh area of the town.

Images posted on social media showed flames and smoke rising into the air from the four-storey building. The fire service said there were no reports of any casualties.

They remain at the scene along with officers from Police Scotland.

The university said the fire started in the biomedical sciences building in the afternoon. They said there were no reports of any injuries or anyone being in the building at the time of the fire.