Image caption Planetary science and dark matter will be among the topics at the conference

The National Student Space Conference is to be held in Scotland for the first time.

Taking place on 2 and 3 March in Edinburgh, the event will hear from companies involved in planned spaceports in Sutherland and Shetland.

Other topics to be discussed include planetary science, gravitational waves and dark matter.

Organised by the national student space society, UKSEDS, the conference is now in its 31st year.

It will be held at the University of Edinburgh.

Lewis Lappin, the conference's local co-ordinator and a past president of the university's Physics and Astronomy Society, said: "I am really excited to be bringing the National Student Space Conference to Edinburgh.

"With a booming industry and plenty of world class research right on our door steps, it is an amazing time to be interested in the space industry.

"I hope this event will help inspire and educate fellow students about the careers opportunities in the space sector."

Representatives from US aeronautics giant Lockheed Martin and Edinburgh-based space launch company Skyrora will attend the event.