CCTV appeal after dentist armed robbery in Edinburgh
- 20 February 2019
Police Scotland have released images of a man they want to trace following an armed robbery at a dental practice in Edinburgh on 8 February.
Police say the man is of very slim build, about 6ft tall, in his 30s, and has an eastern European accent.
No one was hurt in the robbery on Ratcliffe Terrace, but a number of items were taken from treatment rooms.
Anyone who recognises the man, or who has other relevant information is asked to contact police.