Image copyright facebook Image caption Mr Byrne's body was found inside a house in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a man at his home in Fife.

Kevin Byrne was found dead in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday 5 February.

The 45-year-old, who had his left leg amputated and used crutches, was also known locally as Kevin Forrester.

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man and said that inquiries, led by the Police Scotland major investigation team, were continuing.