Man arrested after alleged murder of Kevin Burne in Kirkcaldy
- 21 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a man at his home in Fife.
Kevin Byrne was found dead in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday 5 February.
The 45-year-old, who had his left leg amputated and used crutches, was also known locally as Kevin Forrester.
Police have arrested a 30-year-old man and said that inquiries, led by the Police Scotland major investigation team, were continuing.