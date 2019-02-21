Image copyright Google Image caption The man was injured at the junction of Murrayburn and Hailesland Road

A pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car in Edinburgh has been named by police.

Paul Forsyth suffered fatal injuries in the incident at about 15:50 on Wednesday in the west of the city.

Police said Mr Forsyth, 42, of Edinburgh, died at the scene, on Murrayburn Road, near the junction with Hailesland Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to speak to them.

The road was closed for investigations but is now open again.

Insp Roger Park, of Police Scotland, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Paul's family.

"We are still investigating this collision and wish to speak to anyone who may have information."