Image caption Diggers are removing polluted areas of Limekilns beach

About 500 tonnes of contaminated material is being removed from two Fife beaches following an oil-based spill.

Efforts continue to pinpoint the source of the pollution on beaches in the villages of Limekilns and Charlestown.

Residents reported a strong smell of oil on Monday, and pockets of pollution were seen on the shoreline near the villages.

The affected beaches and car park will remain closed to the public over the weekend, and until further notice.

On Tuesday, Forth Ports, which owns the nearby port of Rosyth, said the spill appeared to be a light refined diesel which came from a drain on land.

Image caption Work continues to clear Limekilns beach

The most contaminated areas are being cleaned first in the round-the-clock clean-up operation.

This is to ensure public safety and to protect the environment.

The Fife Costal Path is being diverted, at the affected area, along adjacent streets and walkers can pick up the main path again once beyond the affected area.

Fife Council said there had been minimum impact on birds and wildlife.

The clear up and investigation involves officials from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), NHS Fife, Marine Scotland, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and their Specialist Contractor Briggs Marine.