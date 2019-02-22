Image copyright facebook Image caption Mr Byrne's body was found inside a house in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in a house in Fife.

Kevin Byrne's body was discovered at an address in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, on 5 February.

The 45-year-old, who had his left leg amputated and used crutches, was also known locally as Kevin Forrester.

Leslie Fraser appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court charged with assault and murder. He made no plea and is due to appear again within eight days.