Man in court charged with Kirkcaldy murder
- 22 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 30-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found in a house in Fife.
Kevin Byrne's body was discovered at an address in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy, on 5 February.
The 45-year-old, who had his left leg amputated and used crutches, was also known locally as Kevin Forrester.
Leslie Fraser appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court charged with assault and murder. He made no plea and is due to appear again within eight days.