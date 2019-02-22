Image copyright Google Image caption The women were attacked in the Little France area of Edinburgh by a man carrying a pink rucksack

Sex attacks on two women in the Little France area of Edinburgh are thought to be linked, police have said.

The first victim, who is in her 30s, was assaulted at about 14:30 on Thursday.

The second attack on a woman in her 50s took place shortly before 14:00 on Friday.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s. He was about 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build with long, brown hair and was carrying a pink rucksack.

Det Insp Graham Grant, of Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit, said: "These incidents are being treated as linked and a thorough investigation is under way, which includes an increase in high-visibility patrols to the area.

"Anyone with information about these incidents, or who may recognise the description of the suspect, is urged to come forward immediately."