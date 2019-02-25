Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Detectives arrest man over Edinburgh sex attacks

  • 25 February 2019
A man has been arrested in connection with sex attacks on two women in the Little France area of Edinburgh.

The first victim, who is in her 30s, was assaulted at about 14:30 last Thursday.

The second attack, on a woman in her 50s, took place almost 24 hours later, at 14:00 on Friday.

Police Scotland confirmed a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents. Officers said inquiries were ongoing.

