Fresh appeal over Fife wasteland sex attack
Police have launched a new appeal for information over a sex attack on a 20-year-old women in Fife.
The assault happened on an area of wasteland near Laird Avenue in Methil at about 20:00 on 29 January.
Police said the woman was approached by a man with a knife, who then led her to the waste ground where she was attacked.
The man is described as being white, aged in his 20s, with light-brown curly hair and about 5ft 8ins tall.
He was wearing a dark-coloured waterproof jacket and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident, but was later released without charge.
Police Scotland appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.