Firefighters tackle Arthur's Seat blaze

Image copyright Andy Holbrook

Firefighters are tackling a large gorse fire on Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

About 800 square metres of gorse is ablaze on the Salisbury Crags.

Two fire engines from Edinburgh went to the scene after the alarm was raised at about 18:30. An all-terrain vehicle from Dunblane was also sent to assist.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of any injuries.