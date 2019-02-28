Image copyright Google Image caption The potential witness was at a bus stop in Woodside Way

Police officers investigating an attempted murder in Glenrothes have made a fresh appeal to trace a witness.

A 35-year-old woman was seriously injured in a property in Delgatie Court at about 21:05 on Saturday.

She remains in a serious condition at Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital.

Officers said they were attempting to trace a man who was standing at a bus stop in Woodside Way, near to the Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes, at about 20:05 on Saturday.

A man, also aged 35, was charged in connection with the attack on the woman and was remanded in custody following his appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Paul Dick said: ""In relation to the attempted murder, we are satisfied we are not looking for anyone else, but believe the male witness may have additional information that is relevant to this investigation.

"If you are the person we are looking to speak to, please contact us immediately.

"I would like to stress, this is purely to assist our inquiries."

The potential witness is believed to have "briefly interacted" with two men who got off a bus from Edinburgh.