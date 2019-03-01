Police officers have sealed off part of a street in Edinburgh after a "suspicious item" was found near Annandale mosque.

The alarm was raised at about 11:50 after the discovery in Annandale Street, to the east of the city centre.

Bomb disposal experts from the Royal Logistic Corps are on the scene and have used a robotic vehicle to examine the object.

Shortly after its deployment, witnesses reported hearing a loud bang.

The police have asked people to stay away from the area.

A police spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious item in the Annandale Street area.

"Officers are currently investigating the circumstances at the scene and the public are advised to avoid the area where possible."

One witness, who asked not to be named, said: "I was just going back to my van and the police told us to get back.

"It was another hour or so and then the bomb disposal van arrived.

"The police then moved the cordon back another 50 yards, and now we are all waiting."

Nearby houses and a funeral director's premises have been evacuated.

